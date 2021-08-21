Biden Said Americans Were Having No Trouble Getting to Kabul Airport. His Own Defense Secretary Disagrees.

During his speech defending his actions during the Afghanistan debacle at the Kabul airport, Joe Biden said that Americans wanting to leave Kabul weren’t having any problems.

“We have no indication that they haven’t been able to get — in Kabul — through the airport. We’ve made an agreement with the, with the Taliban. Thus far, they’ve allowed them to go through. It’s in their interest for them to go through. So, we know of no circumstance where American citizens are — carrying an American passport — are trying to get through to the airport.”

Just minutes later, according to Politico, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directly contradicted Biden and added that Americans trying to get to the airport have been beaten.