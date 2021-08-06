Going in for the Kill: Taliban Takes a Provincial Afghan Capital For the First Time

The final Taliban offensive that began in late May has been making significant headway against Afghan government forces in recent weeks. Now it appears that whatever restraint the terrorists were showing in attacking large urban areas has disappeared.

Taliban propaganda had been claiming for weeks that they were sparing Afghanistan’s urban areas from large-scale conflict to give peace negotiations a chance of being concluded. But with the Afghan army deserting in droves and the government wallowing in defeatism, the opportunity for a quick, total victory is just too good to pass up.

Washington Post: