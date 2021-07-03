White House 'Whisper Campaign' Shows Democrats Increasingly Fearful That Harris Can't Beat Trump in 2024

The whisper campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris has its origins among White House aides who increasingly see her as incapable of defeating any Republican challenger in 2024, including Donald Trump.

Recent missteps and gaffes by Harris at the border and with reporters have top Democrats worried that Harris simply isn’t up to the task of heading the Democratic ticket if Biden — who will be 81 if he runs — decides to stand aside.

It’s not just the gaffes. Biden aides have been undermining Harris’s authority in her own office, using recent revelations about its dysfunction to raise serious questions about her competence and temperament.

Axios has more background on the whisper campaign, fingering Harris’s combative chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, as a major target of dissatisfaction.