U.S. Adds 850,000 Jobs In June But There's a Lot More to the Story

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the U.S. economy created 850,000 new jobs in June, surpassing expectations and leading to hopes that the long-awaited recovery in the labor market is finally picking up steam.

The rate of unemployment rose to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent, reflecting possible disruptions in manufacturing supply chains.

With restrictions on seating capacity lifted, bars and restaurants appear to finally be gaining ground. Employment surged in the leisure and hospitality sector, with 343,000 jobs added, more than half of that in restaurants and bars. Hotels and other accommodations added 75,000.

But the number of people who are employed was still far below the pre-pandemic peak of 152 million in February 2020. The addition of 850,000 jobs brought national employment to just 145 million.

