Portland Mayor Scrambles as Fallout From Mass Resignations of Portland Riot Squad Begins

The mass resignation of 50 police officers from the Portland Rapid Response Team following the indictment of one of its members on 4th-degree assault charges has shaken the city’s public safety membership to its core.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who many RRT officers blamed for not standing up and supporting the unit when they came under fire, is organizing “mobile field forces” to deal with any crowd control issues.

“I have directed the Portland Police Bureau to prepare mobile field forces to respond to any public safety needs, including potential violence related to mass gatherings,” Wheeler said in a statement Thursday. “Also, I have spoken to Governor Brown, and the Oregon State Police is making members of its Mobile Response Team available on standby. We are also coordinating with other regional law enforcement partners.”

The officers who resigned are still employed by the Portland police department and could still be assigned to crowd control. There has been no indication that any of those officers will refuse duty. But the specially trained RRT is, for all intents and purposes, disbanded.

This is fine with nitwits on the Portland city council. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has been agitating for the unit’s elimination, complained that the resignations deprived the city council of being able to humiliate the officers further.

“We should formally disband the RRT, but through council action,” Hardesty said in a statement Thursday. “The good old boy network is crumbling and we can either be a part of the change or part of the status quo—but the arc of justice is bending quickly and it’s imperative that the Portland City Council lands on the right side of history.”

Willamette Week: