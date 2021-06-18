Remember When the Left Predicted the End of Obamacare if Amy Coney Barrett Was Confirmed?

Once again, the Supreme Court saved Obamacare from destruction. The court ruled 7-2 — with Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting — that the state attorneys general who brought the suit wanting justices to declare the 2010 health care law unconstitutional didn’t have the standing to bring the case in the first place.

With no significant challenges to Obamacare on the horizon, it would appear that the health care law will be with us forever.

But that’s not what we were told by leftist Democrats when the Senate was considering the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to become an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett was the antichrist — Obamacare’s Krypton — who would vote to destroy the law and throw millions of people off of their health insurance.

No matter one’s point of view about ending Obamacare, there was never much chance of that happening. But the hysterical opposition to Barrett is amusing to read now that she voted with the majority to save Obamacare. True, her vote — like Justice Clarence Thomas’s vote — was based on the GOP AGs’ lack of standing to bring the case. Thomas was perhaps the Court’s strongest Obamacare critic and yet, he, too, voted with the majority.

But perhaps Justice Barrett has a right to ask where she goes for an apology?

Dan McLaughlin of NRO compiled a list of several possible candidates:

Joe Biden:

This nominee has said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act — this president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Let’s keep our eye on the ball. This is about less than one month [in which] Americans are going to lose their health insurance.

Biden made that statement in October, alluding to the presidential election. And the hysteria of his fellow Democrats reached a fever pitch the closer it came to Election Day.

Chuck Schumer said that Barrett has “clearly said she’d strike down the Affordable Care Act,” and added: “A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of a pandemic. . . . The American people should make no mistake—a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.” Schumer also claimed that Barrett should not even hear the case on the grounds that she has “serious conflicts of interest” and her record and previous statements “raise serious questions as to whether she can rule fairly at all.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted that people were going to die if Barrett were confirmed.

Nancy Pelosi:

[Barrett’s] nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act.

Sheldon Whitehouse gets the prize for “most outrageous unproven conspiracy allegations:”

This Supreme Court nominee has signaled in the judicial equivalent of all caps that she believes the Affordable Care Act must go, and that the precedent protecting the ACA doesn’t matter. The big secret to influences behind this unseemly rush see this nominee as a judicial torpedo they are firing at the ACA.

The drumbeat went on and on.

The name of Trump's illegitimate Supreme Court nominee in many ways doesn’t matter. We know exactly what that person is being picked to do: complete a decades-long assault on our judiciary by billionaires and giant corporations to tilt the courts for the rich and powerful. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 26, 2020

In just 15 days, Republicans will argue before the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Millions of Americans could lose coverage or protections. A vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. #WhatsAtStake https://t.co/I2pCFjh8fm — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) October 26, 2020

The Left is ignoring its previous doomsday warnings and celebrating the new life given to Obamacare. What we should really be worried about is what they plan to do next to amend the law and make government interference in private healthcare decisions even more intrusive.