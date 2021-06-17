Biden BLM Nominee 'Collaborated With Eco-Terrorists' in the 1990s

Tracy Stone-Manning, Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as head of the Bureau of Land Management, should fit right in with the rest of the crazies on Biden’s environmental team.

Stone-Manning was caught participating in a plot to “spike” spruce trees in Idaho. She gave testimony at the trial of one of her fellow eco-terrorists and was granted immunity.

Spiking trees is a favorite tactic of radical eco-terrorists and has been known to severely injure several loggers who had the misfortune of cutting into a tree that had been spiked.

Biden’s proposed head of the BLM would be responsible for administering federal lands. Its purpose is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” Stone-Manning apparently doesn’t believe that we need trees for anything except homes for squirrels.

What sets eco-terrorists apart is that they swear they don’t want to hurt anyone.

New York Post:

In 1993, Biden’s nominee to head up BLM, Tracy Stone-Manning, was granted legal immunity for her testimony that she retyped and sent an anonymous letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of John P. Blount, her former roommate and friend, those documents reveal. The letter told the Forest Service that 500 pounds of “spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length” had been jammed into the trees of an Idaho forest.

“The sales were marked so that no workers would be injured and so that you a–holes know that they are spiked,” read the letter obtained by Fox News. “The majority of the trees were spiked within the first ten feet, but many, many others were spiked as high as a hundred and fifty feet.”

“P.S., You bastards go in there anyway and a lot of people could get hurt,” the note concluded.

As I said, she fits right in with the other mafiosos in the Biden administration.

Related: Biden’s Nominee for the DOE’s Office for Civil Rights May Be His Most Radical Yet

The man who actually wrote the letter, John Blount, ended up being convicted and spent 17 months in prison. Not only is Stone-Manning a terrorist, but she’s also a snitch who turned states’ evidence to save her own skin.

All in all, a lovely human being. The White House sure thinks so.

“Thirty years ago, Tracy testified against someone who had attempted to cause harm by spiking trees,” the source said. “She had been approached by a man with a warning letter, which she sent to the U.S. Forest Service because she did not want anyone to get hurt,” an administration source told Fox News.

“She has always been honest and transparent about this matter, which has been covered by the media for decades, and ultimately testified against the responsible individual, who was convicted,” they continued. “She has spent her adult life and career achieving cooperative solutions to western land and water challenges, and has never condoned any action that could lead to injury to anyone.”

She wasn’t “approached by a man” — the man was her ex-roommate. And she sent the letter to the forest service not out of any altruistic motives but as a clear threat. So much for honesty and transparency.

It’s a small point, but shouldn’t the head of the Bureau of Land Management actually, like, manage the lands for everyone, including loggers? Not if you’re a radical green terrorist bent on protecting every tree from the woodsman’s ax.