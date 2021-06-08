In a Surprise Move, Biden's DoJ Will Continue Defending Trump From Defamation Lawsuit Filed by His Accuser

There is politics, and then there’s the law. Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump during the 2020 campaign for using the Department of Justice like “his own law firm” by having DoJ lawyers defend him in a defamation case. E. Jean Carroll, who had accused Trump of raping her, claims in the lawsuit that Trump defamed her while defending himself when he was president.

But in an appellate court filing on Monday night, Justice Department lawyers said they would continue to try and defend the former president. They have adopted Trump’s position that a president cannot be sued for defamation because he had made the alleged offending statements as part of his official duties as president.

Carroll accused Trump of committing a sexual assault in the 1990s and then making a statement as president calling her a liar and claiming that he couldn’t have assaulted Carroll because she wasn’t his “type.”

Confirming that the DoJ would not withdraw from a position first taken by Attorney General William Barr, the 242-page memo said that “Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern is undoubtedly part of an elected official’s job.”

“Courts have thus consistently and repeatedly held that allegedly defamatory statements made in that context are within the scope of elected officials’ employment — including when the statements were prompted by press inquiries about the official’s private life,” the Civil Division lawyers argued. Since Trump’s offending statements were made by him in response to direct questions by a reporter, the attorneys argued that Trump had answered in his official capacity as president.

