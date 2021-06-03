Biden Compromises on Corporate Taxes—But Do Republicans Even Want a Deal?

Joe Biden is either bound and determined to win some Republican support for his infrastructure bill or he is laying a trap for Republicans to walk into.

The White House announced a compromise proposal by Biden on corporate taxes that will reveal whether or not the GOP wants a deal at all. The president proposed a 15 percent minimum corporate tax instead of jacking the rate up to 28 percent. He hasn’t given up the idea of raising the corporate rate higher, but for purposes of compromise, will accept the lower number.

The infrastructure plan has now shrunk to $1 trillion, down from $2.3 trillion originally, to be spent on roads, bridges, pipes, and the internet. The rest of the bill that Republicans complained bitterly about — billions for electric vehicles, a huge expansion of Medicaid benefits, undermining state right to work laws — will apparently be left for another day.

Washington Post:

The offer marked an attempt by the White House to thread a delicate political needle. It aimed to preserve the president’s 2020 campaign pledge not to raise taxes on Americans making under $400,000 a year, while steering clear of the “red line” set down by Republicans who see the 2017 tax cuts as their crowning economic achievement. Biden long has decried the fact that some of the country’s most profitable enterprises pay nothing in taxes. He stressed during his first-ever address to Congress last month that it is time to close “tax loopholes,” urging lawmakers to “reform corporate taxes so they pay their fair share and help pay for the public investments their businesses will benefit from as well.”

Will it tempt enough Republicans to get them to break with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and vote for the package?