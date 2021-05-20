Pro-Palestinian Mob's Attack on Jewish Diners In Los Angeles Investigated as 'Hate Crime'

A pro-Palestinian mob attacked a group of Jewish diners outside a restaurant in Beverly Grove, California, Wednesday night. The incident was originally reported to police as a “large group fight” but video evidence clearly shows the Palestinians stopped the cars to attack the diners.

One diner was reportedly injured.

“A group of Palestinians, about 30 of them, jumped out of a car and asked who was Jewish,” a witness said. “Two guys said they were and they proceeded to beat them up.”

Fox News:

Moments before the attack, a group of Palestinian supporters were in a vehicle waving a giant flag and shouting anti-Semitic slurs through a megaphone, according to additional footage. “Somebody in one of the cars driving by started throwing glass bottles or glass cups at the tables and they shattered everywhere,” an unidentified woman told KCBS-TV.

One Los Angeles city councilman, Paul Koretz, reacted to the video.

“It’s absolutely outrageous. We’re not going to allow this in the city of Los Angeles,” Koretz said. The councilman, who is Jewish himself, came to the scene and said he would push for the attack to be investigated. “We’re not going to bring the conflict from the Middle East here and allow people to be attacked on our streets because of what they look like and what they appear ethnically,” Koretz said.

Mayor Garcetti also wondered how such a terrible, terrible thing could happen in the City of Angels?

L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 19, 2021

Using left-wing logic, shouldn’t Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley be held accountable for their “provoking” incidents like this with their anti-Israel, anti-Jewish rhetoric?

Commentary:

They continued their efforts on Friday on the floor of the House, where Omar called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “ethno-nationalist” and Ayanna Pressley compared Israeli defense forces to the nooses used to terrorize black Americans. Bush linked the United States’ “heavily militarized” police state and its treatment of black Americans to Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. Bush stated, “The fight for black lives and the fight for Palestinian liberation are interconnected. We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma.We are anti-war. We are anti-occupation. And we are anti-apartheid. Period.”

That’s an invitation to Palestinians to “defend themselves” by attacking Jews.

Ilhan Omar was even more over the top in her pro-Palestinian rhetoric, commenting on policing practices: “Minnesota, Columbia, Brazil, Palestine. Police brutality is an international problem.”

Tlaib got the prize for the most anti-Semitic statement of the week:

“Too many are silent or dismissive as our U.S. tax dollars continue to be used for this kind of inhumanity. I am tired of people functioning from a place of fear rather than doing what’s right because of the bullying by pro-Israel lobbyists. This is apartheid, plain and simple.”

This kind of incendiary rhetoric encourages those who already possess violent tendencies to put their hate into action. Since we’re told by many of those same congressmen that Donald Trump did that on a regular basis and it contributed to violence against blacks, maybe The Squad should own up to their own incitement.