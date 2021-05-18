Report: Kamala Harris Maintains an 'Enemies List' of Journalists

Vice President Kamala Harris is said to keep a list of journalists she considers to be “racist,” according to a profile of her that appeared in The Atlantic.

“The vice president and her team tend to dismiss reporters. Trying to get her to take a few questions after events is treated as an act of impish aggression,” writes Edward-Isaac Dovere. “And Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience.”

She’s hyper-sensitive and not very smart, according to the profile.

Washington Free Beacon:

According to Dovere’s reporting, Harris judiciously monitors the words journalists use to describe her. “She particularly doesn’t like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too,” he writes. “Careful, guarded, and hesitant don’t go over well.” Antonyms as well, apparently. During the 2020 campaign, journalists and other libs were sounding the alarm about the word “ambitious.” This was especially true following reports that some aides to then-candidate Joe Biden thought Harris was too ambitious to be his running mate; Biden did “not want to be outshone.” Rep. Karen Bass (D., Calif.) was reportedly considered because, unlike Harris, she had no interest in running for president in the future.

Andrew Stiles finds similarities between Harris and Hillary Clinton.

Some aides have been “surprised at how much work there is to be done” when it comes to educating Harris on policy issues. Even journalists have grown tired of the VP’s tendency to “retreat behind talking points and platitudes in public.” Dovere writes that, at times, Harris “comes off as so uninteresting that television producers have started to wonder whether spending thousands of dollars to send people on trips with her is worthwhile, given how little usable material they get out of it.” In many ways, Harris is merely a non-white version of Hillary Clinton. Both women are possessed by ruthless ambition, yet lack the necessary skills to succeed in politics at the national level. They are most comfortable when regurgitating talking points and platitudes. Objectively speaking, they share a knack for unsettling laughter and launched their political careers by dating powerful men.

When Joe Biden said during the campaign that he would choose a woman of color to be his running mate, he immediately narrowed the list of candidates to a handful. He got stuck with Harris largely for two reasons: her radicalism could be easily masked and she was the most successful woman of color who had held office.

Harris was once seen as a fierce advocate for law and order and angered minority groups for backing policies they hated. To Joe Biden’s mind, that made her a “moderate.” Whatever “moderate” policies she may have backed in the past, she now fully embraces Biden’s radical agenda.

That she keeps an enemies list isn’t surprising. Many politicians who lack the thick skin necessary to compete at the national level keep them. It’s what they do with the list that matters if they ever achieve power.