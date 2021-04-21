AOC Introduces a New and Improved Green New Deal

With Representative Ocasio-Cortez reintroducing her Green New Deal bill and Joe Biden pledging to halve carbon emissions in the U.S. in less than 10 years, and after the “Climate Summit” goes virtual on April 22, America is going to be so green we’ll be mistaken for an artichoke.

There’s no time to lose. The earth is doomed unless we stop poisoning our atmosphere with the exhalation of so many politicians and world leaders. If they stopped and held their breath for a day or two, we’d be carbon neutral in a jiffy.

It’s too bad that’s not a real solution, but we’d at least be spared the ministrations of AOC and her climate police who are chomping at the bit to upend the lives of 300 million people.

“We’re going to transition to a 100 percent carbon free-economy, that is more unionized, more just, more dignified and guarantees more health care and housing than we ever have before,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a press conference overlooking the National Mall. “Do we intend on sending a message to the Biden administration that we need to go bigger and bolder? The answer is absolutely yes.”

If we’re more “dignified,” does that mean I have to wear a shirt around the house?

Politico:

Among the new legislation is a proposal from Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ocasio-Cortez that would authorize up to $1 trillion for cities, tribes and territories to fund their own localized versions of the Green New Deal. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ocasio-Cortez also released legislation on Monday that would spend up to $172 billion on public housing over 10 years, more than quadrupling what President Joe Biden’s White House has proposed for public housing. There’s also a new proposal from Markey and Ocasio-Cortez creating the Civilian Conservation Corps, which they said would provide employment to a diverse group of 1.5 million Americans over 5 years with jobs on climate change projects that come with strong benefits. The broad contours of such a program is embraced by Democrats across the political spectrum and similar to the one Biden established in an early executive order.

It’s clear these Democrats are channeling a dead Franklin Roosevelt who created the original Civilian Conservation Corps back in 1933. It “provided manual labor jobs related to the conservation and development of natural resources.” Are there 1.5 million Americans willing to perform manual labor for a paycheck? No doubt the new CCC will be a job service for Mexico and other Central American countries.

No, there’s no chance the Green New Deal will become law. But the strategy now appears to be incrementalism—taking small bites at a time until the left has made a meal of what’s left of the American economy.

The whole charade is predicated on the notion that reducing greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide will lower the temperature of the planet — or, at least, keep it from rising out of control. They claim it’s logical, reasonable, and makes common sense. Less carbon going into the atmosphere should mean smaller temperature increases and zero-carbon should reverse the process, right?

The problem is it’s totally and completely unproven. Not only that, there’s no way to prove it. There are very convincing models — that somehow never quite predict the future with any degree of accuracy. The Green New Deal would suck $13-18 trillion out of the economy by 2050 with a corresponding reduction in economic growth and increases in unemployment. AOC and her merry band of green brigands want to upend the world’s economy not because it will save the planet but because they believe it would destroy the antichrist of capitalism.

How far they will get in this scheme will depend entirely on the American people.