Democrats Trying to Widen the Gulf Between GOP and Corporations

It truly is a godsend. Corporations, terrified of the mob, are bending the knee and worshipping at the altar of wokeness. It’s not surprising. Many of the largest corporations are consumer product companies that dread to be seen as not “socially conscious.”

The bottom line — literally — is that no corporation is going to lose any money getting in bed with the Democrats and their mob.

Naturally, Democrats are trying to take advantage of this split in an alliance that had lasted for decades. It’s been a long time coming. Republicans were shocked to learn that many big companies don’t care about free markets and open competition. They haven’t cared for years. But companies also don’t like a lot of government interference in their operations and high taxes. So corporations tried to play both sides against the middle, donating to both Democrats and Republicans while trying to stay clear of the culture wars.

“You will be made to care,” said Erick Erickson. Eventually, the mob came for the corporations. And the corporations surrendered.

The MLB All-Star game boycott of Georgia was only the beginning. One hundred corporations are now on board for a Georgia boycott. Now, hundreds of corporate executives are swearing fealty to Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

Daily Caller:

More than 300 executives at major U.S. corporations signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to set a stricter federal emissions goal to curb climate change. The 310 executives asked Biden to increase federal standards and put the U.S. on track to cut emissions 50% below 2005 levels within a decade and reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050, according to a coalition press release. The letter was sent to Biden on Tuesday and was organized by the We Mean Business Coalition and the nonprofit organization Ceres.

“To restore the standing of the U.S. as a global leader, we need to address the climate crisis at the pace and scale it demands,” the executives wrote. “Specifically, the U.S. must adopt an emissions reduction target that will place the country on a credible pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.”

It doesn’t matter whether these executives “believe” in climate change, or that cutting emissions will do anything to affect global climate. It’s good business, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Democrats are courting the suddenly unmoored corporations. The Dems don’t give a rat’s patootie about business, but the company’s dollars are just as green as money from woke liberal groups.

Politico: