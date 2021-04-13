NCAA Upholds Policy of Transgender Women Competing in Women's Sports

The NCAA reaffirmed its decision to refuse to hold college championships in states where laws “discriminate” against male athletes who identify as female. The board of governors issued a statement that “firmly and unequivocally” supports the inclusion of transgender athletes in college sports.

The statement comes after several states have passed laws preventing transgender women from competing in girls’ athletics.

Apparently, the NCAA, which governs rules on competition in college sports, thinks it’s OK for biological males to compete against biological females. The only way they can allow this is if they ignore the biology in favor of being fashionable.

In truth, the NCAA isn’t doing anything differently than other governing bodies of athletics.

The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports. Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.

The “science” is, indeed, evolving. It’s by no means “settled,” even as far as the efficacy of testosterone blockers in “feminizing” an athlete. After all, there’s more to being a male than hormones. This is especially true for transgender women who don’t begin hormone therapy until after puberty. By then, they’ve already added muscle mass that’s very difficult to lose.

But the NCAA is plowing ahead with no thought except to stay in line with woke dogma.

The Hill:

The statement is a clear shot at GOP-led states that have moved to pass bills barring transgender athletes in recent weeks, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. The moves are seen as an effort to resonate with the GOP base, while critics and LGBTQ advocates denounce the policies as hateful and discriminatory.

They are no more “discriminatory” than preventing boys from competing in girl’s sports. Or allowing 175-pound wrestlers to compete against 125-pound athletes. It’s a question of fairness in competition — something the NCAA was founded to protect, not to involve itself in political issues and fall all over itself trying to appear woke.

So the NCAA won’t hold championships in states that “discriminate” against transgender athletes. They won’t hold championships in states that have voting rights laws they don’t like. At the rate they’re going, they’ll be holding the south regional final in the basketball tournament in Boston or New York.