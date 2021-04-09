Biden Proposes 16 Percent Increase in Social Spending

A new day has dawned on Capitol Hill. It’s a day without budget restrictions after the constraints on spending negotiated in the 2011 budget deal expired.

And Joe Biden isn’t waiting a minute to take advantage of his newfound spending freedom.

Biden has proposed a $1.5 trillion in domestic spending that will run until the end of the fiscal year on September 30. There’s a lot in there for every major Democratic interest group.

For the teachers, a 41 percent increase in the budget for the Department of Education to over $100 billion. For public health, a 23 percent increase in the Department of Health and Human Services, along with the creation of a brand new agency: the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, focused initially on innovative research into cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

