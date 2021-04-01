Factory Ruins 15 Million Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine

There’s been a pause in the shipment of Covid vaccines to distributors after Johnson & Johnson discovered a huge error made by workers in a manufacturing plant in Baltimore. Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, apparently mixed up ingredients of the vaccines several weeks ago.

Emergent was still seeking FDA approval to help J&J manufacture the vaccine when the mix-up occurred.

All previous doses of J&J vaccine were manufactured in the Netherlands so their safety is not an issue. But the factory accident calls into question J&J’s promise to deliver 100 million doses by the end of May. And with further scrutiny of Emergent and other J&J partners by the government, it’s likely that there will be further manufacturing delays.

Politico:

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that its quality control processes “identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions, a site not yet authorized to manufacture drug substance for our COVID-19 vaccine.” The company added: “This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process. This is an example of the rigorous quality control applied to each batch of drug substance. The issue was identified and addressed with Emergent and shared with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA).”

The White House apparently knew of the situation at least a week ago.