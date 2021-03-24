To No One's Surprise, Biden Caves to Asian Lobby

Senator Tammy Duckworth, born to a Chinese mother and British father in Thailand, presented an ultimatum to the president yesterday morning, vowing to vote against all “non-diversity” (white) nominees for his administration until he put an Asian in his cabinet.

“We don’t have anybody either (at a senior level) in the West Wing or in a cabinet-level position, and I don’t think that’s a good message to send to a significant portion of our nation’s population — a population that’s really hurting right now after a year of being under attack,” she said.

Nice presidency you have there, Joe. Be a shame if something happened to it.

It may have been a crude device for Duckworth to use, but it worked.

CBSNews:

Duckworth said she discussed her position with White House senior adviser Steve Ricchetti in a phone call Tuesday morning, and that he “told me that they were committed to figuring it out and that they would get back in touch with me.” Duckworth’s threat had teeth. In a 50-50 Senate where every Democratic vote counts, the White House may not be able to get some of its nominees confirmed if she votes no. Duckworth said she did not want to “pit minority against minority,” which is why she chose to apply her ultimatum only to “non-diversity nominees.”

I don’t envy a Democratic president’s job these days. He not only has the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he’s also got these diversity freaks screeching in his ear about putting someone of their color or race or ethnicity in a position of power.

It’s the only tangible way for the lobbyists and activists to “prove” what a great job they’re doing and why the donations should keep rolling in.

Duckworth reluctantly pulled her ultimatum after talking with the president’s staff.

“Senator Duckworth appreciates the Biden Administration’s assurances that it will do much more to elevate AAPI voices and perspectives at the highest levels of government, including appointing an AAPI senior White House official to represent the community, secure the confirmation of AAPI appointments and advance policy proposals that are relevant and important to the community,” Duckworth’s communications director Ben Garmisa said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Accordingly, she will not stand in the way of President Biden’s qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders,” he added.

“To the victor belongs the spoils,” goes the old adage. But in the case of the modern Democratic Party, the spoils have to be split into smaller and smaller slices. Biden’s victory has every identity group in the United States getting in line with their handouts, looking for government goodies. They believe — or think they can make a case — that it was their votes that put Biden over the top. And you can bet they have the polls, the charts, and graphs to prove it.

What else could Biden do?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday night in a statement, “The President has made it clear that his Administration will reflect the diversity of the country. That has always been, and remains our goal. The White House will add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, who will ensure the community’s voice is further represented and heard.”

Once you give in to the diversity crowd, there’s no turning back. You are theirs. Imagine what will happen if Biden gets to choose a Supreme Court justice? The cacophony of voices from every race, color, nationality, sexual persuasion, and gender (non-binary, of course), will turn the selection process into a circus.

Welcome to the Greatest Show on Earth.