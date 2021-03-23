Congress Tells Government Agencies to Release Everything They Have on UFOs. Will They Comply?

Stuck in the last $2.3 trillion pandemic relief bill passed in December last year was a little-noted rider to the intelligence authorization language. Underneath the heading “Advanced Aerial Threats,” the bill mandated that the defense secretary and the director of national intelligence work to issue a report detailing everything the government knows about unidentified flying objects. Not just what the air force or navy has on UFO’s but everything known by every agency about the phenomenon.

Former DNI John Ratcliffe told Fox News, “Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”

“There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen,” he added. “And when that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little bit more about that.”

That’s the sticking point right there. How much of what is classified will become unclassified and released to the public?

Washington Post: