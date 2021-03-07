Ending the Senate Filibuster Would Create a 'Tyranny of the Majority'

The passage of HR1 in the House — the “For the People Act’ — may be the catalyst that ends the Senate practice of the filibuster. And for fans of the American republic, that’s very bad news. The act made the federal government the supreme arbiter of state and local elections in the United States, giving the government the power to dictate to any state how they should conduct their elections.

But having the filibuster to save the day in the Senate may not last. Radicals are feeling their oats and are intent on smashing traditions and rules until there’s little left of the American republic.

The filibuster was created to prevent the “tyranny of the majority” which was the bane of democratic governments from the time of the Greeks. It was not part of the Founders’ original vision of how the Senate was to work. It was part of the evolution of the Senate into a deliberative body that acted as a brake on the passions of people expressed through their representatives in the House.

Barack Obama called it a “Jim Crow relic.” That’s nonsense. It’s a relic of protecting minority rights so that the majority does not run roughshod over those whose opinion differs. That’s very inconvenient for the radicals, who genuinely can’t fathom why anyone would oppose their agenda.

The radicals know their agenda to transform America into something not very American will never achieve the kind of majority status under current Senate rules that keep them from realizing their goal. That’s why the filibuster has to go. Put simply, the filibuster in the way.

CBS News:

The fate of HR1 in the Senate is a reminder of the limits of the Democrats’ control of the upper chamber. “Democrats are not in charge. You’ve got these filibuster rules and the filibuster seems to be in charge,” Clyburn said. “I don’t believe we can afford for racial issues to be filibustered.” Clyburn is hoping the House can pass another piece of voting legislation, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, around Labor Day. The measure, named for the late congressman and civil rights icon, would restore a key provision in the Voting Rights Act struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013: it required states with a history of discrimination to seek federal approval to change election laws. “Hopefully, the Senate will not filibuster that. If they do, there is going to be one hell of a price to be paid in next year’s elections,” Clyburn said.

As radical Democrats chafe at restrictions on their power, their real goal is to destroy the concept of an American republic. That’s the real impediment to their taking control and it irks them. The electoral college, apportionment, elections, the Senate itself — all the levers and gears of government that work to protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority need to be destroyed so that the U.S. becomes a “true democracy.”

Pardon me if I am reluctant to join in the march to destroying the republic. Within its imperfect parameters, a pretty successful country was created. Certainly, it was terribly unequal for many at the beginning but can anyone honestly say it’s not getting better? That’s the secret of a republic. Rather than violent upheavals that only the radicals would benefit from, there is the slow, evolutionary change based on changing the law, custom, and tradition.

And the best way to change is by most people agreeing with the change and embracing it.

The radicals want to dictate to people how they should feel, what they should think. Is that “freedom”? It is for those who believe as the radicals do. For the rest of us, it’s sit down, shut up, and obey.