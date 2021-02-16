GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says His Family Is Shunning Him for Impeachment Vote

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is in trouble with his family for joining the “devil’s army” and voting to impeach Donald Trump.

Eleven members of his family signed a letter saying he was “a disappointment to us and God” and “an embarrassment” to the family for voting to impeach Donald Trump.

The letter was mailed by a cousin, Karen Otto, and was dated January 8.

New York Post:

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God! We were once so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principals [sic] and join the ‘devil’s army,’” Otto wrote at the start of the correspondence, which was signed by 10 other relatives. “We thought you were ‘smart’ enough to see how the left is brainwashing so many ‘so called good people’ including yourself and many other GOP members. You have even fallen for their socialism [sic] ideals,” she continued, calling his decisions, “So, so, sad!” Otto then defended the former commander in chief’s reaction to his election loss, writing to the Illinois congressman, “President Trump is not perfect, but neither are you or any of us for that matter! It is not for us to judge or be judged! But he is a Christian!”

Well, you can’t choose your family.

We can’t know if there was friction between Otto and Kinzinger before the impeachment imbroglio, but it certainly sounds like there’s a history there.

Turning her attention back to Kinzinger, Otto wrote, “It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you. You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name! We are not judging you. This letter is our opinion of you!” “Oh, by the way, good luck in your fund raising endeavors. We are sure there are many other good GOP and Christian supporters,” she continued.

Kinzinger is likely to be gerrymandered out of his district when the lines are redrawn later this year. With Democrats in charge in Springfield and his name being poison in the Republican Party, Kinzinger is a prime candidate to go down in 2022.

For his part, Kinzinger appears unmoved by the shunning.

Insider:

Kinzinger, for his part, believes his family members have been subject to “brainwashing” by their churches. “I hold nothing against them,” he told The Times, “but I have zero desire or feel the need to reach out and repair that. That is 100 percent on them to reach out and repair, and quite honestly, I don’t care if they do or not.”

Kinzinger says he wants to form an anti-Trump PAC to finance candidates who want the former president out of GOP politics. Meanwhile, a new Quinnipiac Poll shows 75 percent of Republicans want Trump to play a “prominent role” in the future GOP.

Two days after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, three-quarters of Republicans say, 75 – 21 percent, that they would like to see Trump play a prominent role in the Republican Party, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of 1,056 adults released today. Overall, Americans say 60 – 34 percent that they do not want Trump to play a prominent role in the Republican Party. Democrats say 96 – 3 percent and independents say 61 – 32 percent they do not want to see Trump playing a prominent role in the GOP. A majority of Americans, 55 – 43 percent, say Trump should not be allowed to hold elected office in the future. Republicans say 87 – 11 percent that Trump should be allowed to hold elected office in the future. “He may be down, but he is certainly not out of favor with the GOP. Twice impeached, vilified by Democrats in the trial, and virtually silenced by social media… despite it all, Donald Trump keeps a solid foothold in the Republican Party,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

“The party’s sick right now,” Kinzinger told The Times, saying that he plans to “fight like hell to save it first” before he would consider switching parties. If I were him, I’d get used to the idea of being a Democrat.