U.S. Renews Relations With the Terrorists of Hamas

Less than a week after he was sworn into office, President Joe Biden has ordered the State Department to restore relations with the genocidal terrorists of Hamas.

The stupidity of the Biden administration was evident in the statement accompanying the recognition of the Palestinians. It “remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state while upholding the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.”

I’m not sure a lot of Israelis would agree with that statement.

Biden’s next move will be to start the gravy train of assistance to the Palestinian government. Perhaps he’ll invite Mahmoud Abbas to the White House for a nice, friendly chit-chat.

A new wind is blowing through the Middle East — an ill-favored wind.

Associated Press:

“Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” he said. Mills said peace can’t be imposed on either side and stressed that progress and an ultimate solution require the participation and agreement of Israelis and Palestinians. “In order to advance these objectives, the Biden administration will restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” he said.

“Credible engagement” with the Palestinians necessarily means accepting some of their claims. First and foremost is that “Palestine” is a viable state. The rest of the world may pretend that it is, but that doesn’t mean the U.S. has to share the delusion. As long as the Palestinians hold a knife to Israel’s throat, all the wishful thinking in the world won’t matter.

Trump cut off funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency known as UNRWA, which was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948. It provides education, health care, food and other assistance to some 5.5 million refugees and their descendants in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. The U.S. was UNRWA’s major donor and the loss of funds has created a financial crisis for the agency. The Trump administration closed the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington in September 2018, effectively shutting down the Palestinians’ diplomatic mission to the United States.

Why did Trump cut off funding for UNRWA? Is it that he’s an inhuman monster? Or was UNRWA assisting the Hamas terrorists?

Heritage Foundation:

Substantial evidence indicates that the UNRWA has contributed to Palestinian extremism. For instance:

The agency has and likely continues to employ individuals affiliated with Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist extremist group in control of Gaza designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel, and the European Union and that refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist.

There have been frequent claims (backed by evidence) that Palestinian schools administered by the UNRWA, have used textbooks and allowed the presence of materials that delegitimize Israel, denigrate Jews, and venerate martyrdom.

The UNRWA encourages the Palestinian fixation on a “right to return” to Israel, which impedes negotiations for a permanent peace agreement.

Hamas has used the agency’s facilities and schools to store weapons and divert assistance to its purposes.

If the Palestinians are ever able to throw off the yoke of Hamas and the PLO and embrace the future of their people, not dwell in the past, there might be hope for a meaningful peace between the Palestinian people and the Jewish state.

But the terrorists have the guns and have shown in the past how brutally they deal with “traitors” who advocate peace. Until then, Israel and her friends may want to stay alert and keep their powder dry. With friends like Biden, the terrorists are likely to become bolder.

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.