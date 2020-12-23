'I Can't Believe He Would Run Me Over!' Warnock's Wife Says Georgia Democrat Senate Candidate 'Crossed the Line' In Newly Released Police Bodycam Video

Last March, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock and his wife were going through a divorce when one morning, police were called to the house to investigate a domestic abuse complaint. Warnock’s wife, Ouleye Ndoye, says that Warnock ran over her foot with the car. Warnock said he didn’t think he did.

Later examination showed no obvious injury to his wife’s foot, but police bodycam footage show his tearful wife claiming that Warnock is a “great actor” and “he is phenomenal at putting on a very good show.

“I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line,” said Ndoye.

Fox News:

Warnock tells the officer they had an argument that morning over divorce papers while their two kids were present. He says that his wife prevented him from closing the car door by standing in front it. “I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot,” Warnock tells the officer.

Ndoye wanted Warnock to sign some papers so she could get a passport and take her children to West Africa to visit relatives.

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’” his wife tells the officer while crying. “And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.” Asked whether she thought it was intentional, she says, “Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?”

The incident occurred last March. Why is it only now we’re seeing the bodycam footage?

Warnock was running for Senator at the time — something his wife alludes to. She said that “all he cares about is his reputation.” It was obvious that it was all the media cared about too. If it had been a Republican candidate, the bodycam footage would have been released the next day and the video edited to show only the wife’s side of the dispute. Women’s groups would have demanded the GOP candidate withdraw and criticism would have been directed at police for not arresting the Republican and throwing him in jail.

It’s astounding that there wasn’t one media outlet that sought the footage prior to this.

Loeffler plans on making full use of the footage.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Loeffler’s statement, “Domestic abuse is a very serious issue, and this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch,” Loeffler said. “Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard.”

Multiply that statement by 10 times and you’d get an idea of the reaction if Warnock had been a Republican.

In the statement from the Democrat’s campaign, Brewer said Loeffler has “spent her entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family.” “While she continues to wage her pathetic and dishonest campaign, Reverend Warnock will keep fighting for the people of Georgia who Kelly Loeffler left behind,” he said.

Is Loeffler “attacking” Warnock’s family? Of course not. But they have to say something.