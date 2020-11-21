Kate Brown Wants People to Snitch on Neighbors Who Violate COVID Rules

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) is asking citizens to call the police on neighbors who violate her new lockdown restrictions.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

No, it’s not “just like that.” Brown’s remark is a clever framing but there’s a huge difference between someone blasting music at 1:00 a.m. and an extended family quietly sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner. Only an authoritarian mind with delusions of control can’t see the difference between violating the law and violating a questionably constitutional edict from the governor.

