Achievement Unlocked: U.S. Navy Destroyer Shoots Down ICBM for the First Time

The Missile Defense Agency announced that a U.S. Navy destroyer shot down a dummy ICBM in the Pacific Ocean with an SM-3 Block IIA missile. Previously, only ground-based interceptors had accomplished the feat.

Last month, North Korea unveiled a new ICBM that many Western experts believe could hit the East Coast of the United States. The range of previous North Korean missiles limited them to be able to target roughly half the U.S.

The successful test also has significance for the defense of the Hawaiian Islands.

Defense News: