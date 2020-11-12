Trump's Pentagon Shakeup: Rewarding Loyalists or Something More Nefarious?

Politico gets its panties in a twist over several changes at the Pentagon that could either presage a “coup” or is a simple matter of rewarding cronies for their loyalty.

You can guess which side Politico comes down on, but the changes that resulted from the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the resignation of 3 other top-ranking officials do have policy implications. Donald Trump wants to fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan before he leaves office and the people he has placed in key positions can very well make that happen.

Current and former administration officials say Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper Monday in part over his opposition to accelerating troop drawdowns worldwide, and especially in Afghanistan. The upheaval accelerated on Tuesday with the resignation of three high-level civilians and the installation of loyalists who are expected to ram through Trump’s agenda, and continued on Wednesday when retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, an outspoken critic of the war in Afghanistan, was brought on as senior adviser to new acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller.

Miller, a highly decorated former special forces soldier is not likely to be pushed around by Macgregor or anyone else. But if the commander in chief wants options on leaving Afghanistan immediately, Miller will supply them. And he can certainly count on Macgregor’s support.