The Left Holds Its Fire as Biden Runs Away From Them

In a remarkable — and uncharacteristic — show of restraint, the radical left is biting its lip and holding its fire following Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Biden disavowed the Green New Deal during the debate — even though he admits it was the inspiration for his plan. In fact, both plans are ridiculously expensive and guarantee energy shortages in the future.

He also reiterated his opposition to Medicare for all, although he keeps promising to accomplish exactly what Medicare for all says it will do: affordable insurance for all and first-class health care. He’ll just do it on the cheap and not call it Medicare for all.

Biden is running away from his strongest, most active supporters and while they don’t like it very much, they’re putting up with it because they know if Biden wins, he will be their man and will be easy to control and manipulate.

Washington Post: