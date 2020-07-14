Biden Unveils Green Energy Plan That Promises 'Zero Emissions' By 2050

Joe Biden threw down a gauntlet that challenged the fossil fuel industry’s survival while guaranteeing Americans will be paying more for their electricity and gasoline while destroying hundreds of thousands of jobs.

It’s every green’s wet dream of an energy plan that would impoverish America and not even come close to achieving the goals of “clean” electrical energy by 2035 and “carbon-free” emissions by 2050.

The reason is climate change. And the cost is going to be astronomical. Biden wants to spend $2 trillion of your tax dollars over the next 4 years to jump-start the process of converting the nation’s energy sector into something that will look more like Venezuela or Iraq than a modern, western industrialized nation.

ABCNews:

“Biden has from the outset, rejected the idea that we have to choose between good jobs and a clean energy future. He laid out a vision on this last year for building a clean energy future, and today he’s putting in place some of the concrete plans to create these jobs. Again, these are good paying union jobs,” a Biden campaign adviser told reporters on a conference call outlining the plan Tuesday morning.

That noise you hear is the AFL-CIO dancing a jig on the grave of the American economy.

Of course, given the temper of the times, “justice” will be served.

The campaign committed to targeting 40% of the benefits of its “clean energy revolution” to disadvantaged communities and will place a focus on addressing the connection between the impacts of climate change and public health, drawing on points from Biden’s plan to combat coronavirus and prepare for future global health threats. The campaign will also focus on collecting data to inform decisions, creating a ‘Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool​’ that will identify communities impacted by the effects of climate change and publish that information in annual maps identifying the communities.

It may turn the U.S. into a third world country, but at least we’ll have “justice” getting there.

And that’s the point. Biden and the radicals are not interested in growing the economy or creating any jobs not related to his agenda. The radicals believe the U.S. economy is big enough already and should be divvied up among favored interest groups.

Entrepreneurs will be sidelined. Small businesses will lose out. This is about a massive transfer of wealth that will be accomplished not just by raising taxes, but by making it impossible for anyone to prosper without paying for it.

Of course, the levers of power are going to be used in service to the Black Lives Matter agenda.

As part of the plan, Biden’s campaign is committing to establish an Environmental and Climate Justice Division within the Department of Justice, and overhaul the EPA External Civil Rights Compliance Office, as part of a path to overhaul the government’s current environmental justice policy, which dates back to 1994.

If you liked the old EPA and their smothering, lecturing, hectoring bureaucrats, you’re going to love the new militant, energized EPA who will make life miserable for anyone who dares put a blade of grass out of place or disturbs a puddle on the sidewalk.

Yes, but…justice, right?

Republicans aren’t giving the voter much choice at this point. That’s got to change soon or this nightmare will become a reality.