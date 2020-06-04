Governor Northam Will Remove Iconic Lee Statue in Richmond

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam plans to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal and place it in storage, according to the Associated Press. The monument to the famous confederate general was erected in 1890.

The statue is located along historic Monument Avenue and has been the site of numerous protests over the last few years. Civil rights activists have called for its removal.

“That is a symbol for so many people, black and otherwise, of a time gone by of hate and oppression and being made to feel less than,” said Del. Jay Jones, a black lawmaker from Norfolk. He said he was “overcome” by emotion when he learned the statue was to come down. The Democratic governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak before the governor’s announcement.

The Lee monument isn’t the only statue along Monument Avenue in danger of coming down. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he will introduce an ordinance to remove all Confederate monuments on city land along Monument Avenue on July 1. Those statues depict Confederate Generals Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson; Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury; and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The monuments have been the focal point of civil rights activism. But remove them? One man arrived at the Lee monument yesterday with a bucket and a brush. He said he didn’t want the obscene graffiti where people could read it.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: