Experts: If Republicans Don't Shut Up About Mail-in Voter Fraud, People Won't Vote!

Democrats would rather implement their mail-in vote plans than make the effort to ensure that the election will be free and fair. And “experts” are now warning that if the GOP doesn’t sit down, shut up, and be good, some voters will get so discouraged they won’t mail in their ballot.

First, no one is an “expert” at how people will react to voting in a pandemic, whether it’s by mail or in person. Second, these “appeals to authority” aren’t designed to inform but rather to intimidate and shame Republicans to keep them from protesting the fraud potential in absentee and mail-in ballots.

ABCNews:

“Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda, and Governor Newsom’s executive order is the latest direct assault on the integrity of our elections,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “Newsom’s illegal power grab is a recipe for disaster that would destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in the security of their vote.”

Democrats are deliberately obfuscating the point being made by California Republicans. First, Newsom doesn’t have the authority to radically alter the way people cast ballots. Secondly, despite Trump’s exaggerated fears, massive fraud isn’t the point. The point is that every vote should count and with people getting the wrong ballots, and some even failing to get a ballot at all, how true will the vote be?

Another issue complicating the job of state governments in proceeding with their vote-by-mail efforts is addressing early indications of how various demographic groups are preparing to participate in upcoming elections, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A study from New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice found that white voters in Georgia are shifting their behavior to mail-in voting by larger numbers compared to minority voters. White voters make up 25% of the voters who have already requested their mail ballots, compared to 17% of black voters and 11% of Latinos.

Next, the Democrats will point to this disparity and demand workers be sent to minority households to fill out the ballots for the residents.

Anyone with a passing knowledge of American history knows that voter fraud has a very long tradition in this country and to believe it has suddenly disappeared just because Democrats think we should trust everyone who votes is who they say they are and no one would ever, ever, ever think of rigging the election, is ludicrous.

But will all these lawsuits and protests against mail-in ballots really discourage people from voting? An “expert” weighs in.

“Litigation that is aimed at making it harder for people to vote in a pandemic really does threaten not only the ability of voters to vote, but voter’s confidence in the fairness and the legitimacy of the process,” said Rick Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California Irvine.

Professor Hasen is a smart guy but he ain’t no gypsy. How is “voter’s confidence” in the legitimacy of the election process affected in any way whatsoever? It must be wonderful to be able to peer into the minds of voters and tell us what they’re going to be feeling five months from now about voting. I can’t do that, but then, I’m not a liberal.

It’s a bogus argument, not based in fact or reality. But as a way to try and get Republicans to sit down, shut up, and blindly and quietly accept Democratic arguments about mail-in voting, it’s all they got.