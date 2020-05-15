Leaked Data from Chinese Military Shows 640,000 Coronavirus Infections

China says it has had 83,000 coronavirus infections with 4600 deaths. Most observers have scoffed at those numbers as being fake.

But I don’t think there are many experts who predicted that the actual number of infections would be over 640,000. That number, leaked from a military database and given to the prestigious Foreign Policy magazine is another shocking indication of a Chinese coverup that has cost the world dearly.

New York Post:

The virus tracker, compiled by China’s National University of Defense Technology and leaked to Foreign Policy magazine, appears to confirm fears that the nation’s Communist government is hiding the true nature of the outbreak that originated in Wuhan late last year. According to the report, the virus tracker consists of more than 640,000 rows of cases in 230 cities ranging from early February to late April and confirms the location of each infection. The data includes locations for hospitals, train stations, hotels, restaurants and schools and was compiled by a professor at the university that is run by China’s Central Military Commission, the report said.

The secrets kept by a totalitarian government will eventually be revealed. Just ask Communist governments in Eastern Europe where the security apparatus of various governments was unmasked to reveal horrors that were unknown at the time.

For China, covering up deaths is routine. The “official” government count of deaths in Tiananmen Square after protests were broken up by tanks and armed troops was 241. The Chinese Red Cross puts the number of dead kids at 2,600 and other sources put the real number between 2-3000.

What makes that 640,000 infections number even more shocking is the brutal Chinese shutdown, unheard of anywhere else in the world should have limited the number of infections dramatically. It didn’t.

It’s this information that US health officials have been crying out for to try to understand the nature of the pandemic which began in Wuhan in December. The Chinese government is refusing to share it. “It can serve as a valuable trove of information for epidemiologists and public health experts around the globe — a dataset that Beijing has almost certainly not shared with US officials or doctors,” the Foreign Policy article states. US intelligence agencies have informed the White House that they believe China undercounted its number of infections and deaths, hindering modeling efforts and leading to calls from the international community for a probe into the origins of the outbreak in December.

In fact, the Chinese coverup may have contributed to the wildly inaccurate models being seen in the U.S. So much missing data, skewed data, false data all make predictive models useless.

The list of Chinese crimes is growing:

A damning dossier leaked from the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance claimed China deliberately lied to the rest of the world about human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, made whistleblowers disappear, and refused to hand over samples of the virus to scientists in the West so they could make a vaccine.

In addition, China is suspected in several attempted hacks of labs working on a vaccine.

Chinese cooperation is still limited and their transparency leaves a lot to be desired. It may be a fool’s hope to think that any economic sanctions, any threats, any shunning of China in the international community will make them more compliant with international norms.

Chinese officials will take their secrets to the grave.