A CIA report claims that China threatened to stop cooperating with the WHO’s coronavirus investigation if they declared a global health emergency.

This is the second report from western intelligence that accuses China of trying to stop the WHO from declaring a health emergency. According to the German daily Der Spiegel, German intelligence believes that Chinese President Xi himself intervened with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 21 to prevent the agency from declaring an emergency.

It wasn’t until January 30 — more than two months after the first coronavirus case appeared in Wuhan, China in November — that the WHO declared it’s emergency.

MSN:

The WHO dismissed the notion that Xi himself intervened, but declined to address specifically the question of whether Chinese officials made any effort to delay or change the announcement of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). “We don’t comment on specific discussions with member states but we can say that at all times during the pandemic WHO has acted in accordance with its mandate as an evidence-based technical organization focusing on protecting all people, everywhere,” a WHO spokesperson told Newsweek. “WHO bases its recommendations on science, public health best practices, evidence, data, and the advice of independent experts.

How many additional weeks went by as China not only allowed the virus to spread in its own country but hundreds of thousands of travelers — many, as we’ve seen, exposed to the coronavirus — traveled home to ensure the global pandemic?

The WHO went beyond kowtowing to Chinese demands and actually gave praise to the Chinese during this period.

When the WHO declared a public health emergency on January 30, it went to great lengths to say that China had done nothing wrong, an approach that sparked some anger in the West and prompted President Donald Trump to criticize the world health body as “China-centric” before he suspended funding in March. “Let me be clear: This declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak,” WHO Director-General Tedros Anhanom said at the time.

China knew the coronavirus was a bomb about ready to explode on the world. They apparently sought the delay in order to stockpile critical medical supplies.

Beijing imported 2.5 billion pieces of epidemic personal protective equipment (PPE)—which included more than 2 billion masks—between January 24 and February 29, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. The spike in orders accompanied fervent calls from Beijing’s diplomatic missions across the globe to secure supplies as the worlds’ most populous country equipped itself against a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing then, benevolently, offered PPE to other nations after they had stripped them in January.

Who can be trusted to carry out an investigation? These are monstrous crimes against humanity and perhaps, only a Nuremberg-style tribunal can fairly judge the Chinese. Not being a defeated enemy like Nazi Germany, it’s doubtful the Chinese would cooperate or even accept such a tribunal.

But China has proven itself a rogue nation with its unforgivable actions in the early days of the outbreak. Individual nations will no doubt conduct their own investigations but what’s needed is an international judgment — a reckoning that would establish a basis for permanent sanctions against the Chinese Communist Party.

Whether China likes it or not, Judgment Day is coming.

