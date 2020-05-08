Mexican Nightmare: Coronavirus Deaths Far Higher Than Government Says

If any Americans want to see a “failed response” to the coronavirus pandemic, they don’t have far to look.

Health officials in Mexico City have been begging the government for weeks to reveal the true toll the coronavirus is taking on the city. But government officials refuse to acknowledge the massive extent of the crisis, as the “Mexican Dr. Fauci” — the “public face” of the crisis — assures the people, “We have flattened the curve,” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the health ministry official used as frontman by the government. He’s apparently become something of a celebrity on TV.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports on the true nature of the nightmare that is gripping the country.