Biden Promises to Reverse Title IX Rule Giving Due Process to Those Accused of Campus Sexual Assault

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised to repeal the recent change in Title IX rules that reestablished due process for those accused of sexual assault on campus, saying that women deserve “to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld.”

Does anyone disagree with that? Good. Let’s move on.

Biden and the women’s rights movement have to pretend that they are being silenced, their rights squashed, their claims not believed, and that no one agrees that women should not be raped. They just can’t take “yes” for an answer.

All that those Title IX changes did was give the accused the same rights that any murderer, any mugger, any rapist for that matter gets when arrested. This is apparently a bridge too far for the women’s movement.

Daily Caller:

The former vice president said the rule lets colleges “off the hook for protecting students” by allowing colleges to investigate “in a way that dissuades survivors from coming forward.”

In other words, finding the truth can’t be tolerated.

“Survivors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced,” he added. “Today, Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump published a rule that flies in the face of that belief and guarantees that college campuses will be less safe for our nation’s young people.”

Again, what’s to disagree with? Biden’s problem is that he’s forgetting there are two sides to every sexual assault story. The U.S. justice system ensures that both sides have the opportunity to tell their story. And that system also demands that the accusations be proven. “Belief” has nothing to do with it.

No one is trying to minimize sexual assault. No one is saying that sexual assault claims shouldn’t be thoroughly investigated. No one is saying sexual assault survivors shouldn’t be treated with “dignity and respect” when they come forward. No one is saying the survivors shouldn’t be encouraged to step forward.

But expelling or punishing a student based on nothing more than the word of a female student is inherently and intrinsically wrong. Our justice system isn’t perfect. But it’s a helluva lot better than the star chamber proceedings that Biden and women’s groups want.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tried to thread the needle. She needn’t have tried so hard. Her new rules were doomed from the beginning.

So how does sexual assaulter Joe Biden get away with this hypocrisy?

The Trump campaign spokesman accused Biden of holding students to a higher standard than he hold himself. “Biden should cut the malarkey and provide an honest answer to Americans – why shouldn’t he be held to the same standards he spent years imposing on everyone else,” Trump campaign spokesman Andrew Clark said, the Hill reports.

There’s an old saying about “glass houses” and “stones” that comes to mind, but Biden is oblivious