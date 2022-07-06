Muslims Attack Christians for ‘Sin’ of Opening a Church in Egypt

On the evening of June 23, 2022, Muslim mobs attacked the homes and property of Coptic Christians in al-Hilla, a village in Luxor governate, Upper Egypt.

The occasion of this latest Muslim mob attack on Egypt’s indigenous Christian minority was the legalization of the Church of Michael the Archangel. Although the church was originally built in 2003, it only received formal recognition last week — a wait of 17 years. As soon as the decree (signed by the prime minister) was issued to legalize and open the church — and in anticipation of the expected fanatical Muslim ire — the responsible committee dispatched a security force to set up barriers around the church and protect it.

Upon learning that the church that had been built nearly two decades earlier was finally going to start functioning as a church, Muslims throughout the village “rejected the matter,” says one report, “and the process of charging and inflaming the people’s feelings began.” Muslims cried out that the building or renovation of a church contradicts shari‘a, or Islamic law (as well as the principles captured by the Conditions of Omar, a document purportedly drawn up by Caliph Omar I, which, among several other severe stipulations placed on Christians, holds that new churches can never be built, and preexisting but dilapidated churches can never be repaired).

Before long, the angry mobs, which were augmented by Muslims from neighboring villages, had grown very large and, “amidst hostile chants” — which no doubt included Islam’s jihadist war-cry, “Allahu Akbar!” — began hurling stones through the windows of Coptic homes. According to the report, “the security force charged with protecting the church tried to rebuff them, but the number of assailants was too large.”

Before peace could be restored, many Christian homes had been damaged. Several vehicles and motorcycles parked in front of Coptic homes were also “smashed” or set aflame, including the village priest’s vehicle.

On the following day, Luxor police forces reinforced their presence in the village in anticipation of more Muslim anger following Friday mosque prayers, when imams habitually whip the faithful into a frenzy concerning the alleged sins of the “infidels” who need to be punished. Armed security and national forces, including several armored vehicles, were also deployed all throughout the region, especially around the Church of Michael the Archangel, Christian homes, and surrounding mosques.

Meanwhile, as the report notes, the traumatized Copts maintain that their “only sin” was to have “obtained an official decision to legalize the church.”

It is worth noting that the above scenario has played out countless times in Egypt: whenever a church is built, legalized, or repaired — or is merely rumored to be built, legalized, or repaired — local Muslims riot and attack the Copts. Authorities frequently respond by appeasing the rioters and rescinding the church’s legal status, effectively shutting it down.

Time will tell if the law will, once again, collapse before Muslim mob rule, or if justice will prevail for the Church of Michael the Archangel in Egypt.