LIVE RESULTS: Georgia Senate Runoff

Today is the Georgia Senate runoff election, and the results will determine whether the Senate remains in a 50-50 deadlock or the Democrats gain a 51-49 majority.

Most prognosticators see the race coming down to the slimmest of margins, so all eyes are on the Peach State as we await the results.

As always, you can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county for specific data, and check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!