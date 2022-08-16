LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Wyoming, 'Top Four' Primaries in Alaska

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s primary day! And today’s primaries include a doozy.

Normally, the Wyoming primaries wouldn’t make many ripples, but since Liz Cheney has decided to transform into everybody’s favorite GOP turncoat, the eyes of the nation are on her primary contest. You know you can’t look away.

Voters in Wyoming will also choose gubernatorial nominees today.

Alaska will continue its quirky primary season with a runoff to finish the term of the late Rep. Don Young, who lost his life while flying home to Alaska from Washington, D.C., in March. Voters will also choose the top four contenders — from any party — who will face off in a ranked-choice general election in November. It’s rather confusing, but at least we’ll know the finalists after tonight’s primaries.

