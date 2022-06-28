LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York, and Utah — Along With Special Elections and Runoffs

Tonight is another big night for primaries leading up to the midterm elections this November. Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York, and Utah are all holding their primaries, and we also have runoffs in Mississippi and South Carolina, as well as special elections in Nebraska and Oklahoma.

The Illinois gubernatorial primary will be one to watch. Will Darren Bailey or Richard Irvin survive to face incumbent Gov. J. B. Pritzker in November?

Oklahomans will be deciding both Senate seats, with primaries for one seat and a special election to replace 87-year-old Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has announced his retirement.

Colorado Republicans are looking to elect candidates who can help turn the state a little more purple, while New Yorkers will vote in primaries for statewide races.

All eyes are on tonight’s contests, and you can get the most up-to-date information right here on PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!

Primaries: