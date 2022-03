March 1 is the Texas primary for the 2022 election season. Since it’s the earliest state primary, Texas could be a bellwether for how other states’ races could shape up. Our own Rick Moran highlighted some of the races to watch earlier today, but there’s plenty to keep an eye on in the Lone Star State.

Use the trackers below to see live, real-time results. You can use the dropdowns to change the races you want to see as well.