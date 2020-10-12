WATCH LIVE: Day One of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings today on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. According to Chairman Lindsey Graham, Committee members will make opening statements in 10-minute rounds today, followed by opening remarks by Barrett. He hopes to wrap up today’s hearing by mid-afternoon. Tuesday and Thursday will be long days, with members speaking in 30-minute rounds followed by 20-minute rounds. “My goal is to complete that on Wednesday at some reasonable hour,” Graham said, adding that he expects markup on the nomination to begin on Thursday, with a vote on October 22.

WATCH: