BREAKING: DeSantis Officially Files to Run for President

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the required paperwork to run for president.

DeSantis is expected to announce his bid to be the GOP nominee in an interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The governor enters a growing field of candidates who have announced their intentions to run. Via Ballotpedia:

Most of these candidates are not serious contenders, and some, like Nikki Haley, are clearly vying to be Trump’s vice president. DeSantis, on the other hand, had been polling in double digits, even before entering the race. That said, Trump leads the pack by a whopping 34.4 points, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Last night the DeSantis campaign began a slow rollout of what looks to be a campaign logo of sorts:

The crying and gnashing of teeth from far left progressives, their orgs, news outlets (and strange bedfellows) after hearing DeSantis will announce his presidential bid tomorrow is delicious. #GatorsEatSwampCreatures pic.twitter.com/2FEaYSU24m — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 23, 2023

Trump has been aggressively attacking DeSantis for months — oddly, from the Left — and will no doubt escalate those attacks now that DeSantis is officially in the race. DeSantis, for his part, has ignored the taunts in favor of highlighting his conservative record as governor of Florida. It will be interesting to see whether DeSantis begins to hit back or if he will continue to focus on his own achievements.