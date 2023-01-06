THE DAM BREAKS

On the twelfth vote for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, several of the twenty holdouts switched their votes to Kevin McCarthy’s column.

The House erupted in cheers each time a holdout voted for McCarthy, signaling their relief that the end of the protracted battle for the top position in the House may be in sight. The final tally was McCarthy 213, Hakeem Jeffries 211, and others 7, coming on the heels of tense negotiations over the last several days as a group of conservatives pressed McCarthy for changes to House rules and key leadership roles. The magic number for McCarthy had been 218 votes, but due to three absences in the House, it was lowered to 217, leaving the California Republican just four votes shy of a win. McCarthy has indicated that he wants to proceed with another vote rather than adjourn for the weekend, suggesting he believes he has the votes needed to bring the election to a conclusion.

It was reported early Friday that the dam had begun to burst, and key holdouts indeed switched their vote to McCarthy early in the afternoon.

The demands of the House Freedom Caucus, which led the effort against McCarthy, included a one-member threshold on motions to “vacate the chair,” seats on the powerful House Rules Committee, a vote on a bill for term limits, and standalone votes on 12 individual appropriation bills. It’s not clear at this time which concessions McCarthy agreed to.

Representatives who flipped:

Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)

Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Keith Self (R-Texas)

Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)

The remaining holdouts:

Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Bob Good (R-Va.)

Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.).

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), who had begun voting present, also voted for McCarthy.

This is a developing story.