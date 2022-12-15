Toledo City Council Seeks to Use COVID Relief Funds to Pay for Abortion Tourism

The Toledo, Ohio, City Council is considering a resolution that would allow the city to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for abortion travel — or as they describe it, “to relieve financial burdens related to receiving reproductive healthcare.”

The resolution, introduced by Council members Nick Komives, Theresa Gadus, and Michele Grim, would transfer $100,000 in COVID relief funds from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) to help women obtain abortions. According to the White House, ARPA was meant to provide direct relief to Americans, contain COVID-19, and rescue the economy.” What does any of that have to do with abortion? Your guess is as good as mine.

As leftists always do in these situations, the sponsors of the resolution claim that it’s an EMERGENCY:

That this Ordinance, being an emergency measure, shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage. The reason for the emergency lies in the fact that the Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety and property and for the further reason that this Ordinance must be immediately effective in order to abolish medical debt for Toledoans that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, because killing babies is necessary to preserve the “public peace” or something. The linguistic gymnastic used here to justify using COVID funds to pay to exterminate unborn children would be hilarious if it were not so deadly.

The resolution goes on to explain how the federal funny money will be transferred to a left-wing activist organization:

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund (“Aggie Fund”) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing funding for abortion-related logistical needs. The City is the recipient of $180.9 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to address the public health and negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Toledo Recovery Plan framework (authorized by Ordinance 530-21) should be amended to include an allocation of $100,000 to relieve financial burdens related to receiving reproductive healthcare. This ordinance amends the framework and allows for the appropriation and expenditure of $100,000 for Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund (“Aggie Fund”).

The Aggie Fund brags on its website that it’s “an all-volunteer, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing abortion access in Toledo and the surrounding areas. Our purpose is to make choosing to terminate a pregnancy financially accessible and to keep abortion safe and legal.”

They spelled “killing innocent babies” wrong.

Part of their funding comes from selling creepy abortion-related t-shirts and swag:

“It’s hard to imagine a more gross abuse of taxpayer dollars,” said Aaron Baer, president of the Center for Christian Virtue, in a press release. “The federal government provided these funds to help cities recover from the devastation of COVID closures. With all the Toledo residents have dealt with over the last two years, it’s a new low for the Council to consider giving these funds to fuel liberal, pro-abortion advocacy organizations.”

Darned right, it’s a new low. If you want to kill your baby, which is, unfortunately, still legal in many places — including Michigan, which is a 20-minute drive from Toledo — use your own blood money, not my tax dollars. The Council will vote on the resolution on Dec. 20, just in time for Christmas.