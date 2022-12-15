BREAKING: Congress Passes Record NDAA, Rescinds Troop Vax Mandate, But...

The U.S. Senate passed a MASSIVE National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday, authorizing a record-breaking $858 billion for defense spending.

No doubt relieved to have the NDAA tied up with a bow before the holidays, the Senate passed the bill with an overwhelming 83-11 majority. It now goes to President Biden for his signature.

According to Roll Call:

The approximately $858 billion NDAA topline comprises $847 billion in the bill itself plus another nearly $11 billion authorized by other committees. The category of defense spending that would receive the biggest share of the increase above the level Biden sought is the procurement account, which would rise by $19 billion — or 13 percent — above the president’s request. Top procurement items include 21 new Navy ships, instead of the 15 requested, for $33 billion — a $5 billion increase. And the measure would prohibit the decommissioning of a dozen other warships. The bill would also authorize purchasing 69 F-35 fighter jets, up from the 61 requested. On nuclear programs, the measure would authorize billions for new nuclear delivery vehicles — submarines, aircraft and missiles. The bill would push back against the Biden administration’s plans to halt a sea-launched nuclear cruise missile program. And it would limit retirements of B83 atomic bombs.

The bill includes $11 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and $800 million in new spending for Ukraine. It also gives the troops a 4.6 percent raise, the largest in 20 years—although that will be tempered by inflation.

In what some are saying is a victory for U.S. troops, the NDAA rescinds the current COVID vaccine mandate for military members. Unfortunately, an amendment introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) that would have reinstated members of the military who were discharged for refusing the jab, and provided them back pay and service time, was defeated 40-54. The amendment would have also banned reinstating a vaccine mandate without congressional approval.

Jonathan Lord, senior fellow and director of the Middle East Security Program, said the language of the vaccine mandate repeal “is thoughtful and specifically crafted in such a way that everyone can go back to their corners declaring political victory, while doing no irreparable policy harm.” While the provision repeals the current mandate, “nothing in this language prevents Secretary Austin from issuing a new memo with a new policy,” he said.

“The provision is a well-conceived piece of legislative text that lets both Congressional Ds and Rs save face, spin a victory, and kick the political burden of difficult and unpopular policy decision making back to the exec without doing any real policy damage,” said Lord. Brilliant drafting.”

In other words, it’s great for Republican Senate backbenchers, who can go home and claim they “did something” to help the troops. And great for Democrats, who can tell their constituents (wink, wink) that Lloyd Austin will fix everything and continue to gut the military by discharging troops who don’t want the vaccine.