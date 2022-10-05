DeSantis Flashes His Alpha-Dog Energy in Meeting With Diminished Biden

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Biden in Florida on Wednesday for a flyover of the devastated area and a meet-and-greet with survivors of Hurricane Ian. The two shook hands upon meeting and conversed for several minutes. Well, that’s not wholly accurate. DeSantis spoke, and Joe Biden mostly listened. Watch:

President Biden and Florida Governor DeSantis pic.twitter.com/igXigXXS3Y — CSPAN (@cspan) October 5, 2022

But that wasn’t the best part of the meeting. The best part was when Alpha-Dog DeSantis confidently strutted up to the podium—the one emblazoned with the seal of the president of the United States—and began to speak. Oh, he did ask Biden if it was ok to speak first, but that was just a rhetorical question as DeSantis was already standing at the podium. Biden appeared confused and busied himself with sniffing Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

It’s’ actually rather shocking that Biden’s advance team didn’t think through the optics of DeSantis—a possible opponent in the 2024 election—speaking at the presidential podium, but we thank whoever screwed up for giving us this amazing photo op.

Biden smiled inappropriately and fiddled with his shirtsleeves while DeSantis spoke about recovery efforts in Florida.

When the governor concluded, he glanced over to Biden and invited him to the podium—Biden’s podium. The president, true to form, didn’t know what he was supposed to do. He appeared to ask Nikki Fried whether it was his turn, and she nodded for him to go ahead.

After Biden spoke—and basically took credit for the entire recovery effort—he was asked about the governor’s performance in the aftermath of the monster storm. “What the governor’s done is pretty remarkable,” Biden said.

Joe Biden thinks Governor Desantis is doing a "pretty remarkable" job in Florida. pic.twitter.com/TPMkZx1Hky — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2022

We couldn’t agree more, Joe! Thanks for pointing out the obvious.

Related: WATCH: Biden Compares Floridians Losing Their Homes in Hurricane to a Small Kitchen Fire in His House