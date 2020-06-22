Protesters Try to Establish Autonomous Zone Outside White House. Police Aren't Having It—for Now.

Protesters hoping to set up an autonomous zone outside the White House, a la Seattle’s CHOP, were met with a heavy police presence as they tried to take control of the area Monday night.

Recall that Seattle’s CHOP (or CHAZ or whatever they’re calling it this week) has become a violent police-free zone in the city over the last two weeks, with shootings, rapes, a violent warlord, and, sadly, a murder. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has taken a hands-off approach to the occupation of her city, waxing poetic about a “summer of love” on the horizon.

Protesters put up a sign declaring the area around Lafayette Park, which is on federal property, a “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

Happened to be passing by the White House and saw this sign go up pic.twitter.com/qCF1hQUi1l — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) June 22, 2020

They also attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park but were apparently thwarted by police:

#BREAKING: Protesters have opened the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square and have climbed on top. I’ve heard them say they’re trying to tear it down. @wusa9 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/i8cBlM171b — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 22, 2020

Here’s a look at DC Police coming in with a bicycle barricade to move back protesters who were trying to tear down the statue. Now, they’re gathered on #BlackLivesMatter Plaza. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qRH7GK8hcg — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 23, 2020

They rioters spray-painted “BHAZ” on the pillars of St. John’s, the liberal social-justice church near the White House that was set on fire during an earlier protest.

BHAZ — Black House Autonomous Zone — has been spray painted on the columns of the historic St. John’s church outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/or2C2myVSX — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 23, 2020

Townhall’s Julios Rosas, fresh off a stint covering the rioting in Atlanta, is on the scene:

Right outside the White House where Parks Police and DC Police have pushed people out of Lafayette Park. Pepper spray is in the air. pic.twitter.com/snjOFwjRr8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

District of Columbia police and the U.S. Park Police are also on the scene:

Two women are screaming at the cops outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/V9wTsoFDzf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Police didn’t waste any time moving the malcontents out of Lafayette Park:

Protesters recovering after police push them out of Lafeyette. pic.twitter.com/dfhefQFy2Y — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) June 23, 2020

This is the recent scene outside of the White House in Lafayette Park. Police are firing pepper bullets into the crowd to push everyone back. (via @nathan_luft.)

pic.twitter.com/WgSZGZmcI0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 23, 2020

The restraint police are showing after being subjected to every kind of disgusting insult imaginable is incredible. How many Americans could keep their cool in this situation? It’s a testament to their training and personal integrity.

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Watch these 20-somethings—all card-carrying environmentalists, no doubt—toss plastic bottles into the fire, releasing toxic chemicals into the air.

Some in the crowd started a fire in the street and wanted others to make it bigger. Other people said it was a bad idea and put it out. The people who wanted to keep the fire going got upset. pic.twitter.com/QC6i53nglF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

And there was a second fire:

Another fire was started in the street. They told someone with a camera to put it down to stop filming. pic.twitter.com/uAq2HnItTf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

The White House press pool was told to leave the grounds as the protest began to escalate. The Secret Service told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that it’s “normal protocol for the Secret Service when they are on alert.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) who has been a vocal critic of mayors allowing violent protesters to occupy their cities, and called for federal intervention, commended D.C. police for acting to stop the group trying to set up an autonomous zone. He

It’s about time DC police showed up to stop the mob. If Muriel Bowser won’t allow the police to do their job, @realDonaldTrump should deploy federal law enforcement to protect this 168-year-old statue and every other landmark in our nation’s capital. https://t.co/J6RUDTEbYh — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 23, 2020

Update 10:48 p.m. — President Trump has weighed in on the situation, warning protesters they could face ten years in prison for defacing statues:

Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, signed into law by President George W. Bush, states:

Whoever, in a circumstance described in subsection (b), willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.

The circumstances in subsection (b) include:

(1) in committing the offense described in subsection (a), the defendant travels or causes another to travel in interstate or foreign commerce, or uses the mail or an instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce; or (2) the structure, plaque, statue, or other monument described in subsection (a) is located on property owned by, or under the jurisdiction of, the Federal Government.

The Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act @realDonaldTrump referred to was signed into law in 2003 by Pres. Bush. Violators can face 10 years in prison. THROW THE BOOK AT THEM!!! pic.twitter.com/nbJT6IXqHN — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 23, 2020

Update 11:00 p.m. — White House Senior Comms Advisor Ben Williamson thanked law enforcement for “shutting down the mob.”

Grateful for the officers professionally stepping in and quickly shutting down the mob vandalizing Lafayette Park this evening. D.C.’s police are the best of the best. 🇺🇸 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 23, 2020

