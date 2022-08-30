[WATCH] Peter Doocy Pushes Back Against WH Claim That Illegal Immigrants Aren't 'Walking' Across Southern Border

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Monday that illegal migrants are not just simply “walking” across the southern border, even though footage from the media shows otherwise.

Doocy: "Why is there a CDC [vaccine] requirement for people who fly here as opposed to people who cross the border?" Jean-Pierre: "We have talked about Title 42." Doocy: "You guys got rid of it." Jean-Pierre: "Title 42 is very much in place." pic.twitter.com/iJ3GVayu0R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2022

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed the question at the White House press briefing and asked why tennis star Novak Djokovic could not enter the country to compete in the US Open, according to the New York Post.

“Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that’s not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay? Why,” Doocy asked, according to Fox News.

Jean-Pierre denied that migrants walked across the border, but was quickly countered by Doocy.

“That’s what’s happening,” the Fox News Whtie House correspondent said. “I know that’s not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening.”

After much back and forth, Jean-Pierre put the blame on former President Donald Trump.

“We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last administration. And as it relates to the tennis star, that is totally different. That is a different process​,” Jean-Pierre said.

Because of course: “Orange Man bad.”

Even when it is the Biden administration’s fault, it is Trump’s fault. It is not enough to just fail at protecting this country’s southern border. This administration attempts to lie about it by saying that what is blatantly happening—illegals walking across the border—is not actually happening. And when pressed, well, “Don’t blame us, it was the last guy! But rest assured, we are the ones fixing it.”

In the month of August, there have been 500,000 “gotaways,” and 900,000 gotaways since the start of the fiscal year 2021, according to Fox News.