WATCH: Kamala Harris Launches Another Word Salad During NASA Remarks

It’s bad enough that Joe Biden can’t seem to speak a coherent sentence, but his younger, supposedly sharper vice president repeatedly proves she’s not any better. When she made remarks just before the planned launch of NASA’s Artemis 1, Harris appeared to glitch, spouting rambling nonsense.

“We have people who have been working for decades to do the work that has been about America’s leadership…in terms of space exploration. And today is very much on that path about showing the great work that happens here with these exceptional public servants, these exceptional skilled professionals who have the ability to see what is possible and what has never been done before. How exciting is that?”

Like her boss, Kamala can’t seem to go a day without embarrassing herself. The day prior to this garbled mess of words, she was mocked for her woke language about NASA’s Artemis Program.

“The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and a tradition of doing, of providing vision and inspiring innovation in a way that is going to benefit all mankind and womankind,” she said.

At least she admits there are only two genders.