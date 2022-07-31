Nancy Pelosi Starts Asia Tour Without Mention of Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her tour of four Asian countries — Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan — on Sunday, but she did not mention Taiwan.

I'm leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s unshakeable commitment to our allies & friends in the region. In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea & Japan, we’ll hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further our shared interests & values. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 31, 2022

Pelosi will be leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Speaker’s press statement.

The members of the delegation include Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairman Gregory Meeks, Chairman Mark Takano, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Congressman Andy Kim, the release confirms.

“In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance,” the Speaker said in the statement.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been vocal about his concerns over Pelosi visiting Taiwan, according to Reuters.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it,” Xi remarked in a phone call to President Joe Biden, the outlet reports.

The conflict arises because “China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary,” the Associated Press explains.

China does not tolerate any contact between the United States and Taiwan, according to the AP.

China typically threatens retaliation for any such contact, but tensions are much higher this time. Not only did the threatening nature of communications between Biden and Xi spark concern, but the People’s Liberation Army, China’s ruling Communist Party’s military wing, stated it was conducting military exercises near the Pingtan islands off the Fujian province, according to CNBC.

Pelosi did not mention whether or not Taiwan was going to be part of her visit. It may be the case that she cowered before China’s demands. At this point, only time will tell.