Leftist Activists Call for Clarence Thomas’ Impeachment

A group of Leftists activists are calling on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or be impeached from the Supreme Court.

Clarence Thomas covered for insurrectionists like his wife, & he wants to remove protections for contraception and LGBTQ+ people. Join MoveOn members as they deliver 1.2 MILLION+ Impeach Clarence Thomas petition signatures to @IlhanMN & @JamaalBowmanNY! https://t.co/VrwitUIS7A — MoveOn (@MoveOn) July 28, 2022

MoveOn along with Demand Justice, both Leftist activist organizations, started a petition and called on Thomas to either resign or be impeached because after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade they fear that SCOTUS will next overturn “gay rights and contraception rights,” according to MoveOn.

MoveOn also stated on its site that “Thomas voted against a Supreme Court decision to compel the release of Donald Trump’s records regarding the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” because “his wife—longtime conservative activist Ginni Thomas—was actively urging the White House to overturn election results both leading up to January 6 and after the deadly insurrection.”

Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Jamaal Bowman we’re among those who joined the movement.

“Thank you for hosting this action, @MoveOn. Justice Thomas needs to be impeached. His and his wife’s involvement in an attempt to overthrow an election are so far beyond the pale. And let’s not forget this isn’t the first time he helped steal an election. Remember Bush v. Gore,” Omar tweeted.

Thank you for hosting this action, @MoveOn. Justice Thomas needs to be impeached. His and his wife’s involvement in an attempt to overthrow an election are so far beyond the pale. And let’s not forget this isn’t the first time he helped steal an election. Remember Bush v. Gore? pic.twitter.com/G7QhOaObjH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 28, 2022

“Thank you so much @moveon for leading 1.2 million people along with @IlhanMN and I to demand Justice Thomas be impeached. He fails to recuse himself from cases regarding Jan 6th and his wife. He must be impeached,” Bowman tweeted.

Thank you so much @moveon for leading 1.2 million people along with @IlhanMN and I to demand Justice Thomas be impeached. He fails to recuse himself from cases regarding Jan 6th and his wife. He must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/hvkqKnBqe7 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) July 28, 2022

The petition reached over 1.2 million signatures and was given to Omar and Bowman.

Thomas is an originalist–that is to say, he believes that the Constitution should be interpreted by what the writers meant, not by what the current culture expects. In other words, you get the meaning by reading out of the text of the Constitution, not by reading meaning into it.

This is scary for Leftists because it means that they cannot redefine the Constitution to say what they want it to say. If the Left is this scared of Thomas, then he is obviously doing something right.