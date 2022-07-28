News & Politics

House Republicans Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test

By Mitch Picasso Jul 28, 2022 2:06 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Over 50 House Republicans have written a statement urging President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test after his many public gaffes.

House Republicans sent Biden a letter, published by Fox News, requesting that he follow former President Donald Trump’s example and submit to a cognitive test immediately.

“We again write to you to express concern with your current cognitive state and to urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the letter states.

A poll from February showed that 54% of Americans do not believe that Biden is mentally fit to serve as an effective president, the Independent reports.

It’s hard to have any confidence in the president these days. Biden has made many gaffes, which include attempting to shake hands with no one, falling up the stairs, wandering around the White House lawn, wandering off during First Lady Jill Biden’s speech, etc.

More recently, Biden has made headlines again because he seemingly has lost the need to blink. This video demonstrates how he doesn’t blink as a typical person does.

Perhaps Biden is just a very focused man. All things considered, a cognitive test would be more of a formality at this point.

Mitch Picasso

Mitch Picasso is a writer and blogger. He writes for PJ Media and is also a contributor at the Daily Caller. He also blogs on philosophy, theology and apologetics at thomisticthought.com. He is currently attending Southern Evangelical Seminary.

Tags: JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice